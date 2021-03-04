The life of Pontevedra and Deportivo has radically changed in just one lap. Back at the beginning of December both teams faced each other in Pasarón with the maximum prize: the leadership. The Coruña, based on their defensive solidity, arrived first and undefeated to the duel. The garnets, with a more offensive football with Charles and Rufo as references, were third and did not know what it was to lose after the first six days. A derby in all the heights that contrasts with the one that will live on Sunday in Riazor with relegation at stake after more than two months of free fall from both projects.

At the first round match, as now, Deportivo entered the match with a two-point advantage that earned them the first place after the draw in the derby (1-1). Now, the garnets are seventh with 18 points and mark the descent. A victory at Riazor would pull them out of the hole and put the Blue and Whites in the abyss. Conversely, Winning would be for the herculinos (20 points) to almost guarantee permanence, since they would be five points above and with the particular golaverage in favor with two games to play. Everything, with an eye on Coruxo, eighth with 17 points.

New benches

The numbers of this round make it very clear the sinking of two teams that started as favorites for promotion. The Blue and Whites have only added five points since then with a win in eight games. Those of Lérez trace the disaster also with a single victory and five points from the last 24. This debacle has also been reflected in the benches, which will be released by tenants compared to the first round. Rubén de la Barrera will sit in Coruña, substitute for Fernando Vázquez from the 10th day. Luisito will do it in the garnet, ex del Fabril and who relieved Jesus three games ago. Agitation in both projects to escape the hell that in A Coruña has even taken away a president.