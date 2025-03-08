Follow the LaLiga EA Sports football match between Deportivo Alavés and Villarreal
The encounter Deportivo Alavés – Villarreal of LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in Mendizorroza to the 16:15 hours can be seen live through
M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Deportivo Alavés – Villarreal
Classification and statistics between Deportivo Alavés – Villarreal
Deportivo Alavés arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the
Majorca
while Villarreal played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against
Espanyol
. He Deportivo Alavés Currently occupies the position number 17 of LaLiga EA Sports with 26 points, while its rival, the
Villarrealoccupies the Post 5 With 44 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Alavés Deportivo calendar, the Villarreal calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.
