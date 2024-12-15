















































































































The meeting Deportivo Alavés – Athletic of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Mendizorroza at 4:15 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar, Movistar Plus+

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Deportivo Alavés – Athletic

Classification and statistics between Deportivo Alavés – Athletic

Deportivo Alavés comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



Osasuna



while Athletic played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Villarreal



. He Deportivo Alavés currently occupies the position number 17 of LaLiga EA Sports with 15 points, while its rival,

Athleticoccupies the place 4 with 35 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.