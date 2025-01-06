He real Madrid begins this Monday, January 6, its journey in the Copa del Rey, in which it debuts against the Mining Sportsa modest Second Federation club. A match that Carlo Ancelotti’s team is taking part in after their victory in the League held at Mestalla last Friday.

That victory against Valencia causes Real Madrid to appear at the Cup event as leader of the League, although with one more game than Atlético de Madrid. The colchoneros were, precisely, the executioners of Ancelotti’s team in the last edition of the Cup, in which the whites seek to increase their record this year.

The match against Deportiva Minera, the team Beal Plaina small district of Cartagena with barely 1,300 inhabitants, comes to Real Madrid just three days before having to face the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Mallorca, a duel that will take place in Saudi Arabia. Ancelotti does not want distractions with that match but, obviously, he will make rotations with respect to the starting eleven that he lined up in Mestalla against Valencia.

The Mining Sportswhich last season achieved promotion to the Second Federation, made a splash in the previous tie by leaving a First Division team, Alavés, on the road. The set trained by Popy seeks a new feat in a historic match for this club.









Deportiva Minera – Real Madrid schedule

This Monday’s attractive match between the Deportiva Minera – Real Madrid, match that is played in the Cartagonova stadium (Cartagena) and corresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch Deportiva Minera on television and online – Madrid

The clash between Deportiva Minera – Real Madrid can be seen live on television through the La1 broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match minute by minute through the website. ABC.es, where readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.