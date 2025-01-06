The King’s Cup continues its course and this Monday, January 6

They will measure their strength in the Cartagonova Stadium stadium

Mining Sports and real Madrid

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Sixteenths of the championship.

Deportiva Minera – Real Madrid

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Deportiva Minera and Real Madrid today

The match between Deportiva Minera and Real Madrid corresponding to the day Sixteenths The Copa del Rey takes place today, Monday, January 6, at the Cartagonova Stadium. The match will start at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it on La 1, RTVE Play.

