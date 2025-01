After last Friday’s league match at Mestalla, Real Madrid plays again this Monday, January 6 against Deportiva Minera, from the Second RFEF, in Cartagena in the penultimate match of the round of round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

The white team will seek victory in a match in which Carlo Ancelotti is betting on the youngest: from Arda Güler or Endrick to the youth players Lorenzo and Diego Aguado.