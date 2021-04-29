Talleres drew 1-1 with Deportes Tolima in Colombia and was five points behind Emelec, who won again and is the leader of group G of the Copa Sudamericana. The tie it did not serve either of them since only the pointer of the zone will qualify to the next round.

The game was played under a persistent rain that complicated the protagonists in many actions due to how fast the field of play was. For this reason, many times an imprecise game was seen, although the Argentine team always prioritized the good treatment of the ball.

The good first half of Talleres was crowned with a goal from Tenaglia at the end of the first stage. Before, Fragapane had lost an unbeatable chance, who finished off wide. Later, he was close with a header from Tenaglia that the goalkeeper caught without difficulty. The local team seldom disturbed the Argentine team, which gradually consolidated its superiority. At 43 minutes, a corner from Fragapane’s left, Enzo Díaz’s header into the small area and Nahuel Tenaglia appeared qualified to touch the goal.

The sides of Talleres: center of Fragapane, Enzo Díaz headed and NAHUEL TENAGLIA appeared to put the 1-0 ✊⚽️ We are winning in Colombia! pic.twitter.com/v8oQsF1bc6 – El Tuiter Matador (@ElTuiterMaTador) April 29, 2021

An error in the exit of Talleres allowed the local tie at 11 minutes. The goalkeeper Herrera received the ball from a teammate but the rejection fell short, Campaz took the ball, settled down and took a precise left-foot while the T goalkeeper returned desperately to his charge.

Tolima’s goal: Herrera failed at the start, was halfway there and Campaz threw it over the top. 1 to 1 in Colombia … pic.twitter.com/FIU7gkNZES – El Tuiter Matador (@ElTuiterMaTador) April 29, 2021

Workshops felt the blow, he had a hard time recovering. He even almost lost it when the Mexican Gustavo Ramírez was left alone against Herrera and finished off wide.

In the last fifteen minutes, fatigue took hold of the protagonists, who also always tried to find the winning goal. Talleres always looked for it neatly but it lacked depth and definition.