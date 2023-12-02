Deportes Tolima stumbled, lost to Águilas and left group A alive

Tolima he missed his first big chance of being a finalist in the League, by not being able to defeat Golden Eagles in Ibagué. On the contrary, they were surprised and lost 0-1 at home to leave group A open and Junior, who in the second hour faces Cali away, very much alive.

Tolima experienced its most difficult match so far in group A. It found itself against an eliminated Águilas that was injured, that wanted victory and that gave it a lot of problems.

In fact, Tolima started the game with strange haze, nothing to do with what this team has been in this quadrangular. Águilas showed their fury and had good chances to open the scoring in the first half. The best of all was a shot by Vásquez, who had already cleared the way with the goalkeeper on the floor, but his shot was cleared off the line by Marlon Torres.



In that play, goalkeeper Neto Volpi was injured, who had to leave the field and was replaced by Christian Vargas.



In the second half the panorama changed. Tolima was more similar to the Tolima that is known. He went ahead, determined to win and qualify for the final once and for all.

Brian Gilwho came on for the second half, was the most dangerous player, he came on to worry the goalkeeper and the Águilas defense.

Gil had a great shot on a ball that Guzmán dropped to him, and his shot went very close. The team and the vinotinto fans were enthusiastic. Gil himself had another shot on a counterattack but his shot lacked strength.

But in the 88th minute it arrived Wilson Morelo to score a great goal, the victory for Águilas. The forward received a back pass and shot the goalkeeper, making it 0-1.

Tolima ended with bitterness, as it lost its undefeated record and its solid march. Now wait for what happens between Cali and Junior.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

