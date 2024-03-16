It's been a while since Santa Fe excited its fans as much as it did this time. Campaign. The four consecutive victories have Pablo Peirano's team thinking big about the championship.

Now comes a match against another of the top teams, Deportes Tolima, with more than 230,000 spectators already guaranteed in the stands. The duel will be seen on the two Win Sports signals, from 2 in the afternoon.

Depending on what happens with La Equidad, which plays just after (4:10 pm) against Bucaramanga, the new leader of the League could emerge from this match in El Campín, also awaiting Deportivo Pereira, who will face this Saturday Golden Eagles.

However, Cardinal coach Pablo Peirano is going step by step. He had already said, after beating Fortaleza: “I am not dominated by numbers. I look at other aspects, other behaviors, I do observe them and have them as a reference.”

For this reason, despite the high demands of this party, Peirano does not put additional pressure on himself. “I don't take this match as a pivotal duel, it is important to stay at the top of the standings for the classification, but there is still a long way to go,” said the Uruguayan coach.

The hand in hand between Santa Fe and Tolima

They are two teams that perform in their own way, that are finding a line of performance and that have already shown that they can give good results. Peirano recognizes the difficulty that Tolima, currently second in the table, poses.

“They are a very tough team, which handles itself very well in all lines, which is solid and forceful when it has attacking plays. A strong, very physical Tolima awaits us, who narrows the spaces a lot, who has a good player like Yeison Guzmán in the setup of the game, he compacts well and when he attacks he is sharp, “It doesn't need much preparation to have scoring chances, which makes it a dangerous team,” said the coach.

Peirano has had a way of playing that is evolving and has gained many game variants. From a line of four defenders at the beginning of the season he changed until he found his current form, which has given him good results.

“Because of the way we have it and the characteristics of the players we start with, we like interior and wing play. We really like not to always repeat the same thing, to have different variants both inside and out; There are games in which one thing is more than the other,” the Uruguayan insisted.

Tolima is heading towards the League, after being eliminated in the first round of the Copa Sudamericana, after losing against Medellín in shots from the penalty spot. You no longer have external distractions and the goal is the title. Therefore, for Santa Fe it is a very demanding challenge.

