Deportes Quindío players did not show up to train due to lack of guarantees

The Deportes Quindío players decided this Thursday not to show up for team practice, considering that they do not have the security guarantees to carry out their work.

Two of the members of the squad, Jeison Carabalí and Leandro Angulo, were apparently attacked by members of the club’s barra brava, after the 0-2 defeat against Fortaleza, which left the team eliminated from the semi-annual final.

The two players filed the complaint with the authorities, as announced by the club on their social networks:

Both Carabalí and Angulo had all their belongings stolen. In the case of the first, he suffered a knee injury that required ten stitches.

The reason why the Quindío players did not train

Due to the incident, which occurred on Wednesday morning, the Quindío team decided not to show up for training this Thursday. The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) ruled on the matter, demanding guarantees for its members:

ACOLFUTPRO INFORMS | The footballers of the @QuindioOficial They have already filed a criminal complaint with the @FiscaliaCol for the attacks of which they were victims on Tuesday night. The professional staff decided this Thursday not to attend training because … pic.twitter.com/5caaRcm7qn —ACOLFUTPRO (@acolfutpro) June 1, 2023

Quindío will face Real Cartagena on Saturday in Armenia, on the fifth date of the home run. It should be remembered that on several occasions the brava bar has invaded the pitch in protest of the poor performance of the team.

SPORTS

