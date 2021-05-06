A mother and her son listen to an agent at the Texas border last March. Hector Guerrero

The truce is over. With the early days of the Biden Administration, the promise to temporarily pause some deportations has also gone. April 2021 has left the lowest record of immigrant expulsions since there is a count, as reported The Washington Post waiting for the official numbers. The agency in charge of these processes, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), removed 2,692 immigrants from the country last month. It is the first time that the monthly figure has fallen below 3,000 deportations. The number becomes a new indicator of the severe transformation that Washington has subjected to the immigration and border protection system. A change that is being harshly criticized by the Republican opposition, which was satisfied with the style of Donald Trump.

The number of deportations for April represents a 30% drop compared to March, a month that recorded the highest number of illegal entries into the country in the last 15 years. More than 172,000 people were detained by the authorities, including 18,800 unaccompanied minors. A large number were returned to their countries of origin hot thanks to a law passed in the pandemic by Trump and that Biden has not touched. ICE authorities also deported 3,716 people in that period marked by the crisis on the southern border. Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, has indicated that the priorities are the fight against organized crime and the response to the emergency on the border with Mexico.

A memorandum dated January 20, the day of the president’s inauguration, and signed by then-secretary David Pekoske ordered the expulsion of any non-citizen to be paused for 100 days from January 22. This did not apply to those detained on suspicion of espionage and terrorism and to all those who had arrived in the country illegally after November 1, 2020. Texas did not comply with the truce on deportations made by the Biden administration. Overwhelmed by the increase in crossings from Mexico, the Texas government appealed to the courts the decision adopted by the Department of Homeland Security. A federal judge based in that entity agreed with the local authorities and annulled Washington’s decision just days after it came into effect. Other Republican states joined the fray.

Some deportation police officers have also complained about the moratorium imposed from Washington. They believe that the decision hinders their work and prevents making arrests that are necessary for the security strategy. ICE received a lot of power in the government that left the White House last January. Trump’s executive orders allowed his uniformed officers to make arrests based virtually on suspicion of the lack of legal immigration status in the country. As a reaction to this decision, a left-wing social movement began to gain momentum since July 2018 that called for the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Control Service. Despite having started on social networks, the claim managed to sneak between several Democratic members of Congress, including Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Biden’s turn with the ICE agenda is notorious. The president chose to head it a Texas sheriff who was highly critical of Trump’s style. Ed Gonzalez, a veteran Harris County (Houston) cop, will be elected once he is approved by a majority in the Senate. As soon as he took office, in 2017, the police chief terminated an agreement with federal agencies in charge of combating irregular immigration. In 2019, he opposed the operations that caused terror among Latino communities in the most populous city in the state. “I do not support the raids that threaten to deport millions of undocumented people, the vast majority of them do not represent any harm to the United States,” wrote the police chief on Facebook, who opted instead to focus on dangerous subjects.

Since October, the start of fiscal year 2021, the United States has deported 37,000 people. If this rate continued, fewer than 100,000 people would be expelled for the first time in a year. In four years in office, the Trump Administration averaged 240,000 deportations annually. Barack Obama, on the other hand, earned the nickname “deporter-in-chief” after expelling 1.8 million people in his first three years in office alone. An average of 383,000 per month. At the end of his term, deportations exceeded three million. Biden’s path is yet to be defined.

