Less than 24 hours before the presidential elections begin in Venezuela, the opposition has denounced the deportation of more foreign political figures invited to witness the development of the elections, a day after the authorities did not allow the entry of a plane full of former international leaders. In addition, the Government has confirmed the arrest of at least 6 people who crossed illegally through the border crossing with Colombia, temporarily closed due to the elections, while the international community continues with its requests for transparency and electoral justice.

