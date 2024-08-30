When CDU leader Friedrich Merz recently said that people should be turned back more consistently at the German border, it was remarkable in two respects. He made a demand that has been discussed repeatedly at the German and European level since the beginning of the refugee crisis in 2015 and that has repeatedly led to disputes. Merz is evidently prepared to enter into this conflict. And it was also remarkable because it represents a break with Angela Merkel’s line. In 2015 and afterward, the then CDU leader felt that it was legally too unsafe to order people to be turned back at the German border.