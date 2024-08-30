The “Spiegel” reported that the operation was organized by the Federal Ministry of the Interior. Each deportee received a cash payment of 1,000 euros before the flight. The deportation had been prepared by the Chancellery and the interior authorities for a good two months, it said.

According to the report, some of the Afghan criminals were taken from prison to Leipzig airport. Eleven federal states are said to have been involved. However, the federal government is said not to have negotiated directly with the Taliban. Qatar is said to have mediated between the governments.