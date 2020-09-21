With all the staff to do, the Sports He made the decision to do things logically and began to build the team from its foundations. As always he proclaims Fernando Vazquez, the priority in their projects is that they do not suffer behind. And surely that is why the first thing the sports management has done is complete the goal and the defensive line with four signings.

Arrived Carlos Abad and Lucho García for a complete renovation of the goal after the departure of a fixture like Dani Giménez. Borja Granero propped up the axis of the rear on the left flank, which also reached the lateral Hector Hernandez to reinforce the weaker area of ​​the Blue and White rear last season. Along with them, Bóveda, Valín, Somma, Salva Ruiz, a Alex Bergantiños that aims to complete its conversion as a central and Mujaid they make all the demarcations are bent with alternatives for the Castrofeito technician.

I do not know expect more movements, although this statement comes with an asterisk. Mujaid’s. His great second round has not gone unnoticed and has aroused the interest of other clubs. But Deportivo considers the youth squad one of the pieces on which to base the future project and hopes to convince him to stay.

Mujaid ends contract in 2022 and its renewal is sought

In the Plaza de Pontevedra they want to show you trust and they intend to extend the contract even though it is currently linked until 2022. Except for an irreplaceable offer, the idea of ​​Depor would never happen to part with Mujaid permanently, accepting a transfer as a lesser evil. In that case, Richard Barral would have to go to the market to cover the loss of the Riojan for which, in any case, everything possible will be done to keep him wearing the blue and white in Second B.