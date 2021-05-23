The 31st round of Primera Iberdrola was played with relegation and the Champions at stake. With only nine points to be contested, the positions are defined. At the bottom, none of the four relegated teams won, but neither did those that have not yet been saved, so the fight for salvation remains very tight.

Santa Teresa and Logroño tie and get complicated

Santa Teresa and Logroño tied at one point and both teams make their salvation difficult. It was a dramatic duel, especially for the La Rioja women who, although mathematically still alive, are virtually in Reto Iberdrola. Seven points separate him from salvation with nine at stake seems an almost impossible undertaking for EDF Logroño. Meanwhile, Santa Teresa added one more point and remains six from permanence, yes, with one game less than the rest. However, this tie takes him away from the goal. It was a tense duel with too much at stake. Nobody wanted to lose. Logroño began warning that he crashed into the crossbar with a powerful shot from Jade. The Santa responded quickly with two occasions from Belén and another from Mellado that made clear the Badajoz intentions. Until, after half an hour, Estefa finished off a Nerea center to overtake the locals who were taking a very important step for salvation. Logroño moved the bench after the restart and began to grow. So much so that in 62 ‘, Grace drew a duel and everything started again. Mireya, Belén and Estefa were able to give the Badajoz victory, but the goal did not complicate both teams.

File:

Santa Teresa: Aguirre; Neira, Visco, Van Slambrouck, Moreno; Estefa, Nayadet; Nerea (Laaksonen, 46 ‘), Mireya, Mellado (Marcaró, 81’); and Bethlehem.

EDF Logroño: Tajonar; Caracas, Baslleté, Cazalla, Valderas; Fishley (Elloh, 67 ‘), Chini (Nyman, 85’), Ana Velázquez, Ida Guehai (Grace, 46 ‘); Lundin (Musongo, 55 ‘) and Jade Boho.

Goals: 1-0 (34 ‘): Estefa. 1-1 (67 ‘): Grace.

Referee: He admonished Moreno (15 ‘), Fishley (61’) and Nayadet (88 ‘)

Sporting Huelva is saved and sinks Depor a little more

A resounding victory for Sporting Huelva to leave Depor where it was yesterday: five from salvation. The Galicians did not have a good game against a team from Huelva who knew how to take advantage of their chances. Kanteh warned in a heads-up that Sullastres won in the first minutes. The game, even so, was even and the Galicians also had their arrivals in the Chelsea area, but precision was lacking in both teams. Until, on the edge of the break, Kanteh opened the scoring with an Olympic goal that did a lot of damage to the Coruña. Depor had to risk and Patri Ojeda could sentence as soon as the second half started in a foul that went to the crossbar. The Depor, in fact, had in the tie in a shot of Gaby that stopped Chelsea. And, on 69 ‘, a free-kick from 45 meters put Cinta inside and put an end to the Galician hopes that they saw as Dany Helena made the second after a great play by Mayra.

File:

Sporting Huelva: Chelsea; Paola (Ana, 65 ‘), Cinta, Patri Ojeda, Castelló (Falknor, 83’); Kanthe, Santana, Fischer, Santana; Mayra and Dany Helena.

Depor: Sullastres; Blanco, Patri López, Arnáiz, Villegas (Torres, 74 ‘), Martínez; Ainoa (Nieto, 81 ‘), Alba Merino, Gaby; Athenea and Peke.

Goals: 1-0 (41 ‘): Kanteh. 2-0 (69 ‘): Tape. 3-0 (73 ‘): Dany Helena.

Referee: He admonished Blanco (68 ‘),

El Granadilla breaks his bad streak in a game with nothing at stake

Granadilla beat Sevilla in an inconsequential match that ended with a good victory for the Tenerife. Francis Díaz’s team started well with several occasions that could not end in goal until Allegra took advantage of a corner that Pisco sent to the post in his Olympic goal attempt to open the scoring. In the second half, Sevilla tried to react if it had not been for Aline, and, in the 53rd minute, Mari José sentenced with a great goal to put the second. Natalia Ramos was able to beat her twin sister, Noelia Ramos, but the score did not move further in La Palmera.

File:

Granadilla: Aline; Aleksandra (Adamek, 87 ‘), Sara López, Gavira, Pisco; Pleuler, Natalia Ramos (Simpson, 66 ‘), Dubbed; Koko (Delgado, 67 ‘), Poljak (Del Valle, 81’) and Mari José (Aithiara, 87 ‘).

Seville: Noelia Ramos; Almu, Albarran, Echeverri, Toro (Nago, 79 ‘); Virgy (Karlenas, 68 ‘), Mérida; Payne, Pina (Luik, 68 ‘), Coleman; Raquel Pinel (Gabarro, 55 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (28 ‘): Poljak. 2-0 (54 ‘) Mari José.

He admonished Claudia Pina, (37 ‘), Natalia Ramos (45’), Virgy (64 ‘), Pleuler (72’) and Luik (82 ‘).