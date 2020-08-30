He CSD left the first days of work Sports on a null output. Confirmation of descent to Second B made Fernando Vázquez suspend the last training sessions of the week so that the team could regroup and put on the table a new roadmap. This Monday, the A Coruña club restarts the preseason with little more certainty than the five sessions programmed by Castrofeito’s coach.

The first thing they hope to see in the Plaza de Pontevedra, and as soon as possible, is when the Second B begins. At the moment there are neither dates nor groups defined, so the club will have to move blindly in the first days, hoping that this week the framework of the competition will be fixed. Fernando Vidal acknowledged that the first forecasts would take the initial whistle to mid october, but there is nothing concrete.

Another open front is the template settings. Vázquez had almost 20 players at his command last week, many of them with a professional contract and who were going to continue in the Second Division, but who will go down to bronze. Richard Barral negotiates for keep the maximum number of players, but it will be difficult to reach agreements with many who still have a poster, and cache, superior. At the same time, it is about closing the first signings that serve as a claim, as is the case with Celso Borges or the attacker Elady Zorrilla.

Defining the season of payments and pending of the very precautionary

At the institutional level there are also points of interest, such as the campaign for fertilizers. Everything that happened in the last month has served to unite sportsmanship and there are many who, despite the fact that there may still be no public in the stadiums, claim to be able to get their season ticket. In the club they don’t want the flame to go out and They profile a campaign of partners that will also launch this week.

All this, of course, also pending the legal battle. Because both Depor and Numancia have begun to prepare their projects for Second B, but that does not mean that they are going to put aside the judicial process. Both clubs have requested the very cautious to paralyze the draw and the Second Division calendar and expect to have a response in a few days.