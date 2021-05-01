The second phase of Group 1D of Second B celebrates this weekend its fifth and penultimate day in the fight for a place in the First RFEF. Deportivo, who cannot fail at home, receives Langreo, already out of options. Of this group, made up of six teams, the first two classified will play in the First RFEF next season. The other four clubs will do so in Second RFEF.

Schedule: what time is Deportivo – Langreo de Segunda B?

The Deportivo – Langreo of the penultimate day of Group 1D of Segunda B will be played on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. at the Abanca Riazor stadium.

Television: how to watch Deportivo – Langreo de Segunda B live on TV?

The live broadcast on television of Deportivo – Langreo can be followed in its entirety through the second channel of Televisión de Galicia, G2. It can also be seen live through the TVG Europa channel, which broadcasts on digital platforms (Movistar channel 151).

Internet: how to follow Deportivo – Langreo de Segunda B online?

In addition to the offer on its various television channels, Televisión de Galicia also offers the possibility of following Deportivo – Langreo live on the internet. It can be done through the website of the regional channel: www.crtvg.es.