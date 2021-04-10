Deportivo plays this afternoon at the Nuevo Ganzábal (5:00 p.m.) with the aim of hitting the table and reinforcing its leadership to get a little closer to the horizon of the First RFEF. The coruñeses will visit Langreo knowing what happens before at Numancia-Racing de Ferrol, a duel between their two pursuers that takes place in the morning. Based on that result their advantage with the third place, the one that marks the border so as not to fall to Second RFEF, will be between seven and five points if they win. If achieved, it would be the fifth consecutive victory for a Depor that is in its best moment of the season, although it has arrived too late to fight for promotion.

To get fifth, Rubén de la Barrera will be able to pull his eleven of gala once Uche Agbo has served his sanction and Héctor Hernández adds his second consecutive call and he is in full physical condition after his injury. The return of the Nigerian will restore balance to a midfield that noticed his absence against Marino. With everything, the last decision on the eleven will be conditioned by the artificial grass of the Nuevo Ganzábal given the fear in A Coruña of possible injuries. The team’s aversion to synthetic is such that the players themselves asked the coach not to train on that surface this week.

The truth is that the Nuevo Ganzábal is the fortress of Langreo, a field in which only the unstoppable Burgos has managed to beat this season.. Quite a warning, although it is also true that it is difficult for the Asturians to win, since in the other eight home games they accumulated six draws. If for Deportivo the duel is the opportunity to escape, for Ángel Rodríguez’s pupils it is to rejoin the fight for the first two positions after their defeat on the opening day against Racing de Ferrol. The main threat to the Blue and White defense, that accumulates 402 minutes with a clean sheet, will be Cameroonian striker Ketu, top scorer for his teams with six goals.