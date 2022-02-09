Deportivo youth gave the club and fans great joy this summer at the lowest moment of the blue and white entity. For the second time in their history they proclaimed champions of Spainwith the added value of liquidating Real Madrid and Barcelona before lifting the title. The plus to the feat was qualifying for the first time for the Youth League, a competition that has unleashed madness in A Coruña. With Riazor as a bastion, they eliminated the Pogon Pole with a vintage comeback (4-0) and then left Maccabi Haifa in the gutter after a memorable 5-1 in your stadium. This Wednesday (7:00 p.m.), a single match at Riazor, the challenge is called Dynamo of Kiev and the prize, stand in the eighth of final to compete face to face with the best quarries in Europe.

The team led by Manuel Pablo has always been characterized by its cheekiness and happy football, and with that mentality they will jump at the Ukrainians. The loss of Víctor García with the first team prevents the presence of Trilli, but the rest of her pearls are ready. The other two dynamic players in Depor, Noel and Yeremay will be the luxury reinforcements for the Youth. With them will be the vertical Mellareleased by the U-17 until Thursday, the central defenders Dani Barcia and Juan Rodríguez or the matador Nájera. A cast of young promises who know that the game against Dynamo Kiev, which left Bayern Munich and Barça in their group, will be a much more demanding test.

Together with the quality of Manuel Pablo’s, Depor’s other weapon will be Riazor and his fans. The blue and white fans have become hooked on this talented generation and are breaking attendance records in the Youth League. The 8,522 spectators before the Pogon meant the best entry ever in a previous phase. At the next intersection against Maccabi Haifa, the figure grew to 12,819 fans, the fifth best public record in a match in this competition. Online sales catch fire in the last hours and yesterday about 19,000 locations had been withdrawn to continue making history and turn Riazor into a cauldron with the aim of continuing to dream of the little Champions.