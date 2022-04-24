mackay: He didn’t have too much work and was surprised by Talavera’s goal.

Antonio: It was making its debut and it was not out of tune. He was physically seen whole, although he does have to remove the rust with a balloon.

The sorrow: He continues to be erratic with the ball away from home. And he was also regular in the duels with the Talavera attackers. It must impose more.

James: Bad meeting of the center-back, who did not give continuity to his good performance last week. He lost all duels.

Hector: Still not fine with the ball. He came a lot down the flank of him, but he only got a couple of good crosses. He missed Monroy’s mark on the goal.

Villares: Better match without the ball than with it. He was not lucid when it came to distributing and he lacked some aggressiveness in disputes.

Brigantines: He was the only one who knew how to read the physical bar of the match from the beginning. He prevailed in his field and although he lacked success with the ball, he gave Quiles a great assist.

juergen: Again intermittent and not without too much verticality. You need to find your best version.

soriano: Appeared well between the lines, but too little. He was not comfortable at all.

quiles: He was not too successful in the game, but he is still sweet in front of goal. A great goal, a shot to the crosshead and another in which he forced Edu to show off.

William: The improvement of the team is coinciding with the downturn of the Brazilian, who is not getting anything.

The changes

Yeremay: Discreet. Depor overturned the game on his side and had several situations to face, but it cost him.

From Vincent: Good minutes from the Andalusian, who gave the team more presence to move the ball in midfield.

Miku: He entered to be the reference and free Quiles more, but no balls came to him.