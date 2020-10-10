He Sports last Monday closed his squad to face the challenge of returning this season to Second. If there is any common characteristic between the players who have decided to stay in Segunda B and the newcomers, it is experience. Richard Barral and his team have practically not signed in the bronze category. So little that Lara and Lucho García, Sevilla youth players, are the only ones who played regularly last season in Segunda B. However, the winger made his debut in the top flight by playing 9 minutes against Alavés in 2018. The other two players with less experience are products of the Abegondo Factory that competed in Third: Valín and Gandoy.

The tables of the group led by Fernando Vázquez are clear when verifying that more than half of its players (12 out of 21) have played in the First Division, adding all of them no less than 727 games. Some have done it on a few occasions, like Mujaid (2) and Salva Ruiz (2), while others like Claudio Beauvue even competed last season in LaLiga. The Gudalupeño arrived at Deportivo in January from Celta with 51 games in the top flight behind him. Also in First, but in Mexico, I was Diego Rolan. The Uruguayan striker, final surprise of the market when he did not find a destination, added 41 LaLiga matches in the previous two seasons after passing through Málaga (26), Leganés (6) and Alavés (9).

Similar experience to Rolan in Primera presents another of the star players of the blue and white squad: Uche Agbo. The Nigerian pivot, who arrived at Deportivo in the last winter market, played 44 games divided into two teams: Granada and Rayo. Héctor Hernández, who will compete for the title on the left side, follows him with 32 participations in three different teams: Real Sociedad, Granada and Alavés.

Centenarians

At the highest level are four players who have surpassed a hundred games in the First Division: Bergantiños, Keko Gontán, Borges and Miku. The Venezuelan striker is precisely the one with the most extensive curriculum in the highest category. At the age of 35, he has accumulated 123 games in LaLiga divided between Valencia, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano. Alex Bergantiños is very close with 118. Curiously, the captain made his debut in the top flight in 2009 with Xerez (24 games), although the bulk of the games were played as a blue and white.

Also eleven years ago Keko Gontán premiered in Primera, which between Atlético, Valladolid, Eibar and Málaga reaches 112 games. Celso Borges, for his part, reached 107 duels. Of course, all of them blue and white. The twelfth footballer with experience in LaLiga is Eneko Bóveda, who with 94 games divided between Eibar, Athletic and Depor, was on the verge of being a centenary.