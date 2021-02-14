Sergio del Molino published his work in 2016 Empty Spain. An essay that has become a reference and whose headline has settled in the common vocabulary to describe those areas affected by a deep and constant demographic drain. Depopulation involves various evils: loss of activity, loss of services, generational imbalances. Funcas has put numbers to the impact of this phenomenon: in the last 70 years, 23 provinces in the interior of Spain have seen half of their demographic, economic and labor weight vanish.

Spain has more than doubled its population since the beginning of the last century, reaching 47 million inhabitants. Despite this, its density (93 inhabitants per square kilometer) is below the European average and is lower than that of neighbors such as France and Italy. Added to this is an overwhelming disparity between provinces. 90% of the residents are concentrated in 30% of the country’s surface, according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge. 70% of the remaining territory has suffered an intense exodus since the middle of the 20th century, which has left it with 10% of the population and a huge challenge ahead: survive.

Almost half of the Spanish municipalities currently have a population density of less than 12.5 inhabitants per square kilometer, the threshold set by the EU to identify territories at risk of depopulation. The Funcas study The depopulation of interior Spain analyzes the provinces of seven communities, excluding the provincial capitals and towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants. Castilla y León accounts for the majority, with its nine provinces: Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid and Zamora. There are also the three Aragonese, Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza; Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca and Guadalajara, in Castilla-La Macha; Badajoz and Cáceres, in Extremadura; Lugo and Ourense, in Galicia; Córdoba and Jaén, in Andalusia; and La Rioja. They all share two traits: they have lost inhabitants between 1950 and 2019 and, in that last year, they had a population density below the national average.

The conclusions are eloquent. In 1950, these 23 provinces accumulated 34.1% of the population, generated 26.7% of gross added value and accounted for 33.5% of the country’s employment. Seven decades later, these variables have deflated: they now represent 18.1% of the population and 17% of employment. Almost half. And they contribute 16.1% of the gross added value. The evolution of GDP over the last 70 years reflects what happened: in seven of these provinces, the average annual growth rate since 1950 was almost one point lower than the national average, and more than half a point lower in another seven .

Despite this, the gap in per capita income with the rest of Spain has been narrowing, although not always due to improvements in activity. “An important part of this convergence is due to migratory movements”, explains Eduardo Bandrés, professor at the University of Zaragoza and author of the study together with Vanessa Azón. “It is not about the provinces with the worst indicators either; there are others, for example, with higher unemployment rates. But it is true that depopulation also leads to a situation of economic malaise ”.

The population and economic decline of inland Spain began in the 1950s and accelerated in the next two decades, with massive escapes from the countryside to the city in search of better opportunities. The process continued, with less intensity but with a progressive aging of the population, until 1991. During this period, the municipalities studied lost 36.3% of their inhabitants, while comparable localities in other areas gained population. There was some stabilization in the 1990s, followed by a slight improvement in the 2000s thanks to the arrival of foreigners, which was truncated by the financial crisis.

The snapshot left by this process is not homogeneous. The study gathers the 23 provinces into three groups. Depopulated Spain that is decreasing it has the worst demographic balance and has suffered heavy job destruction, but it does not perform badly in the rest of the economic indicators. It includes 11 provinces such as Soria, Ourense or Teruel. The Spain that stagnates —The southern provinces— is less aged, with lower income levels and an important weight of agriculture. The Spain that goes back It is the best stop: it includes towns that have benefited from being close to the capital, such as Guadalajara, or that have thriving provincial capitals, such as Valladolid or Zaragoza.

“In the study we have not entered into the recommendations, but it is clear that different policies are needed”, Bandrés advances. He suggests intensifying the relations between urban and rural areas, improving transport infrastructures and especially telecommunications: “But you have to be selective, choose investments. There are localities where services must be guaranteed, although the situation is irreversible: they will disappear ”.