Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov: Russia will give a military response to the deployment of US missiles in Germany

Moscow will respond militarily to the deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned.

The diplomat stressed that the Russian side’s reaction in this case would be professionally calm. He expressed confidence that the country’s Defense Ministry had already taken this threat into consideration.

Without nerves, without emotions, we will develop, first of all, a military response to this new threat. Sergey RyabkovDeputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Ryabkov ruled out a repeat of the Cold War scenario, in which the North Atlantic Alliance’s double decision to deploy missiles led to talks on their destruction. The deputy foreign minister added that the situation was completely different this time.

Sergey Ryabkov Photo: Pavel Kashaev / Globallookpress.com

US plans to deploy long-range weapons in Germany by 2026

The United States intends to begin deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026. In this way, Washington intends to demonstrate its commitment to NATO to European countries, Reuters noted.

“The United States’ ‘episodic deployments’ are preparing for long-term deployments of such assets, which will include the SM-6, Tomahawk and hypersonic weapons under development,” the agency said.

In addition, information has emerged that the designated types of missiles have a greater range than the shells that are already at Berlin’s disposal.

Tomahawk missile Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasizedthat Moscow was right when “several years ago it announced that the US was preparing to adapt these systems for ground deployment.” The diplomat recalled that Washington denied everything at the time, hoping to deceive its opponents.

Russia Accuses US of Increasing Risks of Missile Arms Race

Washington’s plans to deploy long-range missiles in Germany in 2026 will lead to an uncontrolled escalation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

He emphasized that Russia has repeatedly called for joint efforts to “reduce the trust deficit” in the area of ​​missile weapons. The diplomat emphasized that the United States is doing everything exactly the opposite.

Americans Increase Risks of Missile Arms Race Anatoly AntonovRussian Ambassador to the USA

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the country’s right to respond in kind to the deployment of American missiles. He stressed that it would not matter to Moscow where the weapons are deployed.