The Civil Guard It has been deployed this Thursday by several schools in the Valencian localities of Chiva, Buñol, Yátova and Seven Waterssome of which has already begun to be evacuated, after having received an email in the centers where a man claims to have planned kill “as many people as possible” placing artifacts.

According to the local newspaper Levante-EMVColleges and Institutes of the aforementioned localities, all in the region of the Hoya de Buñol, have decided the eviction of their centers this morning by a threat of mass murder issued through emails, which have been sent directly to the centers and whose truthfulness is trying to check the Civil Guard.

All municipalities belong to the same region, La Hoya de Buñol, inside the province, and different units of the Civil Guard of the Civil Guard have been activated Preventive way In schools, as reported by the body.

Educational sources have indicated to Efe that at least one Chiva Secondary Institute has already begun the eviction of the center. Consulted by EFE, the Department of Education does not yet have data in this regard.

The Civil Guard has started an investigation to locate the author or authors of those emails.

As reported by the Armed Institute, a man sent those emails and warned of the placement of artifacts in different centers.

News in elaboration. More information shortly.