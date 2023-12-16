The US Border Patrol and Customs had suspended work at the Lukeville border crossing in the state, due to the significant increase in the flow of migrants, which effectively led to the closure of the most active crossing with Mexico.

“Once again, the federal government refuses to do its job to secure our borders and keep our communities safe,” Katie Hobbs said Friday, after signing the executive order aimed at restarting the crossing.

“Under this executive order, I am taking action where the federal government has failed,” she added. “Arizona needs the resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing and manage the flow of migrants.”

“Despite the continued call for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to secure desperately needed resources at the Arizona border,” the governor continued.

The economies of many area communities depend on legal immigrants who use the Lukeville crossing, and its closure has affected families living on both sides of the border.

Immigration is a major issue in the upcoming elections, and the Republican Party has its sights set on seizing swing states such as Arizona, which puts Hobbs in an embarrassing position.

Last week, Hobbs requested, in a letter to the White House, the deployment of the National Guard to reopen the Lukeville crossing, in addition to disbursing expenses worth $500 million.

But by signing the executive order, Hobbs acknowledges the Biden administration's lack of response to it.

As of the end of September 2023 this year, the Border Patrol had recorded a record 2.4 million encounters with migrants at the official Lukeville and San Miguel crossings and elsewhere along the southern border.

Immigration, whether legal or otherwise, is expected to play a major role in next year's presidential elections, in which it appears that Biden (81 years old) will face the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump (77 years old).

Trump pledged to use the military to completely close the border in a speech consistent with his right-wing base, but for Biden, he is trying to balance demands for stricter controls with calls from his party's progressives for a more humane immigration system.