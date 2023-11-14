Home page politics

The EU will probably not be able to keep promised arms exports to Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba complains about the state of EU arms reserves.

KYIV – Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian army has fired thousands of artillery shells every day, depleting supplies faster than its allies could have produced them. The Ukrainian side is currently doubting the EU’s promise to support the country’s army with the delivery of a total of one million new artillery shells within the next five months.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized to the online newspaper Ukrainian Pravda, the EU will not be able to deliver the previously promised artillery pieces to Ukraine by the end of March 2024 “due to the state of arms production and bureaucratic obstacles.” Kuleba does not see a lack of political will on the part of the EU as the reason for this – but rather the “deplorable state of the arms industry”.

Ammunition: There is a lack of supplies – but they are urgently needed right now

The EU has already started taking certain steps to improve the situation. Nevertheless, Kuleba emphasized: “We need faster measures, and more of them. We appreciate the European Union’s support, but we will have to push it. Because we still have armed forces in front of us that urgently need new ammunition.”

Weapons deliveries to Kiev in the Ukraine war are currently becoming more urgent: Russia was recently able to increase its own arms production and also received further support in the form of weapons deliveries from North Korea.

Pistorius doubts the enforceability of EU arms deliveries

The agreed arms deliveries from the EU to Ukraine go back to agreements in March this year. At that time, the EU assured Ukraine that it would support the country with the supply of artillery for a period of twelve months. This should be carried out through joint procurement contracts and use of existing ammunition stocks. Production capacities should also be increased.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius questioned whether the EU’s goal of supporting Ukraine through arms deliveries was ever realistic. “The one million will not be reached. “We have to assume that,” said the SPD politician at a meeting of EU defense ministers on Tuesday in Brussels. The reason is insufficient production capacity. By concluding framework agreements, Germany has made a large contribution to increasing capacities, explained Pistorius. But the production processes are “as they are”. Not even a decision on a war economy could result in production starting tomorrow and demand being met.

Ammunition for Ukraine: EU chief diplomat is considering coercive measures

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized that, in his opinion, the problem was not industrial capacity. Around 40 percent of production is currently exported to third countries. The fact that there isn’t enough ammunition is because the companies are sending their products to other markets. “So maybe we need to try to shift this production to the priority market, which is Ukrainian,” Borrell said. According to him, only around 300,000 of the promised artillery shells have been delivered so far.