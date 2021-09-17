The news is this: the World Bank recognized this week that one of its most popular studies, which describes the business and investment environment in countries, was suspended. In reality extinct. The reason: big people inside the institution were interfering in the reports, making fine adjustments – misleading and irregular – to help China to appear better in the ranking of analyzed countries.

O report indicates the help for China to jump from 85The position for the 78The. The prank also favored Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The background: when the plot was made, in 2018, the directors of the World Bank, who are now under suspicion, were making a supernatural effort to convince China to increase its contributions to the bank.

At first glance, it might seem that China was interested in taking a trick on the market. Show that it’s a little better place than it is for outside investors. A jump in the ranking of 85The position for the 78The position is truly an extraordinary achievement. But it is the kind of thing that is only celebrated in countries like Bolivia or even Brazil. The hypothesis is different. China does not want any ranking that hinders its strategy of building an image of “normality” in the world.

How can Xi Jinping’s China, the world’s second-largest economy, which is working to take the lead before the end of this decade, find itself in a ranking that shows the country’s business environment is in such an unfavorable position. The latest edition of the report, published in 2020, was also marred by manipulation. O document indicates that China has evolved in such a way that it was already in the exuberant 31st position. But far from the grandeur that Xi considers worthy for China, but above all for himself.

The first evidence of fraud emerged in 2018, but the whistleblower paid dearly for raising suspicion. In an operation that was formally characterized as a “resignation”, the technician took to the streets. Last year, the World Bank took up the problem. Two years late, he began the investigation that called into question procedures that, very generously, can be called unethical.

But instead of deploying new and efficient layers of protection for reporting, the World Bank preferred to bury the tool that had the power to be an independent look at economic policies and an external panorama of 190 countries.

Incompetent governments hate to see themselves in the mirror. Corrupt governments even more. Dictatorships? Ah… dictatorships don’t recognize mirrors. They prefer to break them. And that appears to be what happened with the World Bank report.

Xi Jinping’s China is building a world in its image and likeness. A brave new world. At least that’s what we’re being induced to accept. Under the silence of member states/partners, this is what has just happened at the World Bank. Chinese disloyalty, corruption and authoritarianism may have originally been used to climb positions in an important ranking. But in the end, they served to destroy him. Why a ranking comparing China with other countries if China does not consider itself comparable to anything and anyone? If even the concepts of market freedom, capitalism and democracy, China was able to subvert in its favor, with the complacency of the West and the preponderance of business over fundamental values ​​and guarantees. What would a ranking be?

Independent models, which offer any kind of unfavorable comparison to the regime, are a hindrance to the Chinese Communist Party’s strategy as it strives to “normalize” itself in Western eyes. Normalize here is used in the sense of being accepted as equal. Something normal in Western eyes.

As China is not going to change, what has to change is the world’s perception of China, even if the world changes for that.

Transform yourself into a deplorable new world.

China’s cheating at the World Bank joins pressures within the World Health Organization to thwart decent investigations into the origins of SARS-Cov-2, for example, and go further. When not in direct command, the regime exerts direct or financial influence on multilateral organizations. Currently, four of the fifteen UN agencies are run by members of the Chinese Communist Party.

The cheating uncovered at the World Bank shows a shift in the pattern in the exercise of global influence. Europe and the United States are authors of misguided plans and policies that were imposed from the top down or that were ineffective, or sometimes negative, for developing countries. The emergence of China as a power within the Bank and other institutions does not have, as most tend to believe, a counterbalancing power. China changed the pattern of influence. It is imposing a change on the world by force, according to its own rules or methods. Buys, corrupts, pressures, threatens.

Both here in Washington, DC, and there in Brazil, there are people helping. People who believe, or pretend to believe, that they are just doing their job well.