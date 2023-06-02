exceeded 156 thousand 66 murders that were committed throughout the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, by acknowledging yesterday that in the four and a half years that he has been in office there have already been 156,204, the president Lopez Obrador He attributed the worrying increase in the figure to the neoliberal and corrupt past: “Now they tell us ‘how barbaric, the government of today is the government that has the most homicides!’, yes,” he admitted. She asked for a graph to be displayed on the screen and commented:

“See how they left the country to us. Because it is a bad inheritance in security. But that’s how they left us health and that’s how they left us education. The whole country was bankrupt, the country was immersed in a decline, it was not even a crisis, in a decline…”.

He asked himself:

“How did they leave us? It has cost us because, who created the bands, the two cartels that work throughout the country? Well, these,” he said, referring to his predecessors (since Zedillo30 years ago, until Peña grandson).

He wondered again:

“Where are the cartels created by us, tolerated by our government…?”

Five years ago, in a collective interview with Milenio (March 22, 2018, with Carlos Puig, Azucena Uresti, Juan Pablo Becerra Acosta, Héctor Aguilar Camín, Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez and me), being a candidate for the Presidency, his expectations by the middle or at the end of his government they were optimistic:

“We are going to go down from 30 to 50 percent.”

Eight months later, one week after assuming the Presidencyhe replied to Uresti what his goal was at the end of his term:

“I want us to lower the delinquency at least half of what we have of the criminal incidence of the last ten, 12 years. I did it when I was head of government”.

He explained:

“There were three, a little more than three homicides a day in the city, and I left one point eight on average. That is my goal. Why am I optimistic? Because we are going to address the causes for the first time, the causes of insecurity and violence. This is not just a police matter; This has to do with prevention, but above all with growth. That there is employment, that people are cared for, that there is well-being. Everything starts, begins, with the well-being of the people”.

For this purpose, it created programs such as sowing life and young people building the future, and increased scholarships and other social support.

In that year the average number of homicides was 66 per day, today the average is 83.

He insisted:

“I expect that reduction and that is my commitment. We will attend to the causes…”.

That same last week of November 18 Ciro Gomez Leyva asked him:

– Without security there is no fourth transformation?

AMLO answered:

“Yes, I agree with that.”

Confident in his prognosis but with an idea of ​​a security strategy that has been ineffective and even counterproductive, he emphasized and compromised:

“There will be security, there will be peace, tranquility, because I am sure that the Mexicans will support; everyone is going to give us their trust, and I tell people that I am not going to let them down…”.

