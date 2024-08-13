Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 19:34

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, the 13th, that he has not yet received the text of the bill that allows the renegotiation of states’ debts with the Union. The wording of this bill, he explained, is important to determine whether or not the measure will have an impact on the government’s primary result.

“We have not received the text and, for us, the text is very important, because the wording that is given also has an impact on public accounts,” Haddad told journalists at the entrance to the Finance Ministry headquarters in Brasília.

Earlier, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) decided to postpone the vote on the bill that deals with state debt until tomorrow. According to the parliamentarian, this measure will be the first item on tomorrow’s agenda.

“The last version did not satisfy the Treasury,” said Haddad. “President Pacheco understood our concerns and opened the discussion on the wording.”

Still talking about the legislative agenda, Haddad said that the expectation is that the Chamber of Deputies will vote this week on the second bill regulating the tax reform. He added that the Treasury has been able to advance its agenda regardless of negotiations, for example, on the Pix Amendments.