Last year in Spain, a person in a situation of dependency took, on average, 324 days to be treated. They are 133 less than at the end of 2020, but they are still far from the 180 in which, according to the regulations, a file should be processed. The State Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services highlights, in a report it presented this Monday, that 2023 closed with 296,431 people waiting for some procedure provided for in the law. And every 13 minutes someone died in this situation. Although the shock plan that the Government launched in the last three years has injected some 3.8 billion euros into a system that, otherwise, would have entered into “collapse,” in the words of the president of this association, José Manuel Ramírez, its effect has been “less than expected”: “The bureaucracy and apathy of some autonomous communities have prevented it from having a clear impact on the reduction of the waiting list and the improvement of benefits and services.”

At the end of 2023, there were 117,187 people waiting to be assessed to find out if they have some degree of dependency. Another 179,244 people did not receive a benefit or service even though they were entitled to it. The latter constitute what is known as the waiting list, which the association places at 11.4%, with 21,008 fewer people than in 2022. This organization highlights that the objective that the Government had set for 2021 of reducing the list by 60,000 people, up to 12.7%, “have not been achieved until two years later.” Ramírez also states that, “if it had not been for the statistical adjustment carried out by Catalonia, which in November purified its data and eliminated 25,296 files from the statistics, it would have even increased.”

The dependency map draws, once again, “enormous inequalities” in the territory. The association analyzes 18 indicators—such as average waiting time, budget variation or the intensity of home help hours—and scores the autonomies, which are responsible for managing this system, called to serve those who need it. supports in your daily life. More than one and a half million people have the right to it. The country's average grade is 4.94, lower than the 5.06 in 2022. They lead the ranking Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, with an 8.3. Murcia and Catalonia are at the bottom, with 1.7. “The gap is growing because the communities with the worst development in the system are the ones that get worse,” laments Ramírez.

Behind each of these figures there is a story. Like Fátima Martín, who is 47 years old and has degree three of dependency, the maximum. Since both of her parents died in the middle of last year, she has lived alone at home, in a town in the center of Gran Canaria, cared for by her two brothers with the help of neighbors. She “She has Turner syndrome, she has no muscle tone. She no longer gets up, she no longer walks, so… everything is based on a crane, based on a wheelchair. She is lying down and is not able to sit up in bed alone,” explains Carmelo, one of her two brothers. Fatima has some difficulty in speaking, so he explains her case.

They reside in the Canary Islands, the autonomous community with the largest waiting list in the country. On average, 647 days pass there until care is received. Three other communities exceed one year (Andalusia, Murcia and Galicia) and only four and Ceuta are less than six months. “We did the paperwork to benefit from the dependency law since it came out. My sister was going to a day center, but she can't go anymore. After the pandemic, as my parents were getting older and after my sister fell, we asked for a review. About a year and a half ago, they determined that she has the right to a residence for people with disabilities, but there is no place. They tell us that the works on one are scheduled to be completed in April and it is possible that it will come in there,” explains this 52-year-old salesman by phone. Meanwhile, wait. To take turns in the afternoons to be able to care for her, to rely on the neighbors who help them in the mornings, while the brothers work. “He receives two and a half hours of home help one day a week through the law, and another three days of municipal home help.”

crash plan

The Government has increased its investment in dependency by 138% compared to 2020. Cuts as a result of the Great Recession have already been reversed. In 2021, a shock plan was approved until 2023 to refloat a system that was drowned. In these three years, “the main achievement,” according to the report, has been to increase the number of people served by 287,636, to exceed 1.4 million. Applications, evaluations, degree resolutions and the number of attentions have increased. According to Ramírez, more than 11,000 million euros have been invested in financing the system, of which more than 10,400 have gone to the direct payment of benefits and services. The contribution of the Executive, which co-finances the system with the autonomies, has risen from 19.5% of public spending in 2020 to 39.6% in 2023 (the remaining 60.4% borne by the communities). And the coalition agreement between the PSOE and Sumar contemplates reaching 50% at the end of the legislature, which will require continuing to increase investment.

However, the association highlights that there is still a long way to go regarding the objectives that had been set in the shock plan. Eight of the 16 have been met and one (the reduction of the waiting list) is “in process”; seven have not yet been reached. “Those that had to do with budget increases and the approval of regulations have been achieved, for example an agreement was reached on the minimum conditions that dependency services must meet. But those related to tangible issues for the beneficiaries are not: for example, the co-payment has not been reviewed, nor has socio-health coordination been addressed,” explains Ramírez. He is especially critical of reducing the waiting list and improving benefits and services.

40,000 died while waiting for care

Regarding the waiting list, it stands out that from December 2022 to November 2023, 40,447 people died waiting for some law procedure (4,913 less than in the same previous interannual period). At the current rate of reduction, it would take eight years to achieve full care. The association attributes the figures to the “complexity of the procedures” since someone requests that their dependency situation be recognized, together with the “lack of political will of some autonomous governments.” Last year, nine autonomies reduced their budget, “cashing in” with the increase in state financing. In 2023, the Ministry of Social Rights approved a clause establishing that the regional contribution will be taken into account in the distribution of financing in 2024: if in 2023 their spending on dependency was lower than the average for 2021 and 2022, they will be will deduct that difference from the money they should receive.

Regarding the improvement in benefits and services, the association regrets that there is no “substantial” improvement in the former and that “low-cost services continue to be the general trend.” The shock plan established “that it was a subjective right for every person with a recognized degree of dependency who lived in her home” to receive telecare, and at the end of 2023 this service only covered 35.8% of the population in these circumstances. On average, a person who needed home help received 33.8 hours per month, only 0.3 more than in 2022 (ranging from 15.8 hours for grade one to 57.9 for grade three), which the association considered “clearly insufficient.” And the average benefit received for family care (73% of the time provided by women) is 240.17 euros, a figure that “barely varies” compared to 2022.

“In general terms, we can affirm” that, “beyond residential care or day care,” dependency care derived from the law “can currently constitute a certain support for many cases, but almost never a true solution.” or an improvement in people's lives,” reads the report, which states that “there is still a long way to go” in improving services and personalizing care. Although last summer the Government increased benefits and approved an improvement in home help, “the autonomous communities have not yet implemented regulations to apply it,” criticizes Ramírez, in addition to the fact that “the decree left it in the hands of users to claim the increase in hours of home help.” For all these reasons, the association asks the ministry to simplify the procedures and demands that it be demanding with the autonomies.

