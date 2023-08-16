States in the region were without power for 6 hours, while in the Southeast the problem lasted less than 1 hour; experts see supply insecurity

Residents of the Northeast region of Brazil were left without electricity for more than 6 hours due to the blackout on Tuesday (15.Aug.2023). The region concentrates the largest share of generation made by wind and solar plants in the country, which produce energy intermittently (not continuously) and take longer to produce again.

The States in the region were the last to have the supply normalized, around 2:30 pm. In the South, Southeast and Midwest, the distribution was normalized within 1 hour after the power outage, detected at 8:30 am. For analysts heard by the Power360the growing dependence on renewable sources brings uncertainty to the national electricity system.

Adriano Pires, director and founder of Cbie (Centro Brasileiro de Infraestrutura), says that regardless of the reasons that caused the blackout, the response capacity needs to be faster to avoid a chaotic situation like the one that the Northeast faced on this 3rd.

“The lesson that remains is that the system today lacks security, as it is heavily based on renewable energy such as wind and solar. We do not have availability of wind and sun 24 hours a day. Accidents on transmission lines can occur, what we cannot have is a system that takes so long to react and leaves regions 6 hours without electricity”he says.

Read more about the blackout in Brazil:

According to data from the ONS (National System Operator), wind and solar generation has the capacity to supply the entire region alone. It represents about 70% of the total generation of the Northeast subsystem (connected to the National Interconnected System). The surplus is sent to other regions through transmission lines. In the rest of the country, renewable sources represent 29% of the matrix.

Unlike hydroelectric and thermal energy, to be injected into the system, the production of wind and solar plants needs the transmission lines to be loaded. This is because these renewable energies produce direct current. To enter the system, they must be converted into alternating current, which requires more energy.

As the generation was turned off in the other sources to avoid a bigger problem, being resumed little by little, the solar and wind power plants took longer to be able to deliver energy to the system.

Around 2 pm on Tuesday, according to ONS records, hydroelectric generation in the Northeast was close to the maximum possible power. Wind and solar production was still around 20% of capacity.

“In the South and Southeast, we had Angra and gas and coal-fired thermal plants to quickly supply the lack of energy. In the Northeast there was no such possibility. Wind and solar energy is intermittent, when there is a drop, it takes a long time to come back. Not the thermal one, just press a button”says Pires.