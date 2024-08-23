The complaint, the trial and the appeal

At the beginning of the year, news emerged of the Internal complaint to Red Bull by an employee of the Formula 1 team against Christian Hornerfor inappropriate behavior.

The energy drinks giant then launched an internal investigation conducted by an external lawyer, who on February 28 cleared the team principal of all charges.

After being suspended from her position, the employee decided to appeal in mid-March. The appeal was then rejected on August 8, with Red Bull announcing the news through a press release.

Horner was thus cleared of all charges. moved by the internal company process, but it cannot be totally excluded that there may be further developments in the ordinary justice system or the labor court.

Horner’s comment

During an interview with the English of Sky Sports News, Christian Horner He released his first public statements after his pronouncement in the last few weeks: “It was obviously an extremely thorough process and obviously I am relieved that the appeal was concluded and the complaint was dismissed.”. The thoughts of the Red Bull team principal are already turned towards the track: “Now, as has been the case all season, we are focusing on the races and Max’s home race, looking ahead to the final ten Grands Prix.”