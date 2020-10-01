One person comes to the aid of another who is dependent. (SALESS FLORIAN / MAXPPP)

Whether you work in the public sector or the private sector, whether you are a farmer, self-employed worker, micro-entrepreneur and even job seeker, you will be entitled from October 1 – the Minister Delegate for Autonomy, Brigitte Bourguignon, has confirmed – to a new compensated leave. LCaregiver leave will allow you to stop working to devote yourself exclusively to the dependent person in your care.

This sum, 44 euros per day for people living in a couple and 52 euros for a single person, will be paid by the Family Allowance Funds or by the Mutualité sociale agricole. This compensated leave can last three months, but it can be renewed for up to one year throughout the employee’s career. The family caregiver’s leave request should be sent to the employer, who cannot refuse it. The leave may be divided. For example one day or half a day per week.

The originality of the device is that it can be a member of the family – spouse, partner, civil partnership, ascendant, descendant, brother, sister, uncle, aunt or nephew – but also a person with whom one is not related, but with whom one resides regularly or whom one helps frequently.

This reform comes into force when a study sheds light on the evolution of this phenomenon. And the results that just came out, too, show an amazing trend. That of “double aid”. Employees who are responsible for not one but two people. For example of a parent and a child. This double aid is up 19 points compared to the same study carried out in 2017, according to Interfacia, a company specializing in business aid. While nearly eight in ten caregivers believe that their situation has a negative impact on their work, they are also likely to believe that this situation has taught them a lot. Skills they can use in their work.