Dependencies | HS readers tell how the phone took over life

Obsessive browsing and watching videos in almost every situation. This is how the respondents to HS’s survey describe their own and their loved ones’ phone use.

“I was totally hooked on that shit. I had to delete Tiktok because it ruined my life.”

This is how a 19-year-old from Helsinki describes his smartphone use. He is one of those who answered HS’s survey about phone use.

The reader describes that he recently realized how harmful his phone use has been.

“A couple of months ago, the screen time easily increased to more than six hours a day, at most ten. I obsessively scrolled Tiktok and jumped from app to app.”

Browsing didn’t stop, no matter how much I wanted to. When the phone was finally put down, brain fog followed.

The 18-year-old fabric worker, on the other hand, feels that using the phone is mostly pointless.

“I can do basic everyday things, such as going to the gym, school and shop. I just spend unnecessarily large amounts of time browsing Tiktok for interesting videos or sending pictures on Snapchat to friends. I know it’s very pointless and I shouldn’t do it, but I do it anyway.”

“ “When you point out the use of your phone, you often get a judgmental response: ‘You’re a better person when you don’t use Tiktok?'”

27 years old the person from Jyväskylä is used to the fact that when they meet, friends would rather stare at the screen than talk.

“You go to a restaurant with friends, and instead of exchanging messages, you sit quietly on the phones. Sometimes I wonder why these people even want to go out.”

A 20-year-old from Vantaa has also thought about the social media addiction of his peers. Many browse Tiktok, Instagram and Snapchat.

35 years old a woman from Äänekoski writes that her child’s father often browses his phone while he should be interacting with the three-year-old.

“The interaction is slower and not as immediate and genuine,” he writes.

It makes me sad.

“I think the child’s father will only realize years later what he has lost.”

The 27-year-old Helsinki resident’s description of everyday life with his partner sounds similar.

“When we spend time together after the work day, whether it’s exchanging stories, eating a snack, doing activities or watching a series, without a lie, 80-90 percent of the time seems to be spent browsing. Even when brushing your teeth, the sounds of social media videos can be heard in the background.”

25 years old on the other hand, the Helsinki resident stresses that you should not make fun of young people who escape to the phone, because an arrogant attitude can only make you feel worse. He says that the internet gave him a lot as a “shy and socially awkward child”.

“The Internet did not rule my life when I mainly used it on a computer. Drawing a line between the real and the virtual world was easier. It was easy to just get up and go see friends.”

However, he describes that things got out of hand when he got a smartphone at the age of 16. I spent years isolated and anxious in my own apartment.

Now the author says that he limits the use of the phone to 6–8 hours a day. He tries to spend his time following and starting interesting conversations, not just browsing.

However, the best medicine is other human contacts.

“My husband and I regularly organize fun things to do, during which the phones naturally stay away.”