Depeche Mode has presented its fifteenth album. The production of the pioneers of synth-pop brings introspective tracks like ‘Ghosts Again’, released in February. The British band talks, among other things, about the passage of time and they chose the title Memento Mori when keyboardist Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher was alive. “When we already had practically all the songs written, one day I remembered this expression that means ‘remember that you will die’, and since many of the themes gravitate or touch the theme of death, I thought it was a perfect title, very strong” , says Martin Gore to The Vanguard.

The first reviews about the album point to the validity, quality and style of the creators of ‘Enjoy the Silence’. For Rolling Stone magazine, It is an album with “musical beauty and lyrical depth”. They maintain that the now duo with Dave Gahan wonders: how much time do we have left?

Four decades have passed since the formation of the band that had as its first hit ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’, composed by Vince Clarke (of Erasure). For the album Memento Mori, the songs, with the exception of one, were composed during the Covid-19 emergency. “The pandemic had a huge effect on the themes on the album, and so does the fact that I turned sixty in 2020. That was a defining moment for me. My stepfather died when I was 61 and my biological father died at 68, and that suddenly comes to mind. And the idea is that, that we should all make the most of our time here, which is very limited. You have to live life, the moment. And now that Andy is gone, you see everything much more closely, “Added Gore.

Disc number 15. Photo: diffusion

with synthesizers New Wave in ‘Wagging Tongue’, the collaboration talks about the feeling of sadness ‘when you see another angel die’. “They remind us of the first works of the group. The lyrics, which Gahan sinisterly sings, could be a metaphorical indictment of politicians who need to act on gun safety.

Depeche Mode begins world tour this week in the United States. In Peru they appeared in 2018, but they have not yet confirmed presentations in South America for this year. “When we were in the studio, we missed ‘Fletch,’ but his spirit will be on tour,” Gahan said in October. The record is now available on vinyl, CD and digital. Gore said that these songs helped Gahan not to leave music. “Due to the pandemic and the forced change of habits, Dave came to consider not continuing with the band, that he wanted to not make new music. But when I sent him the new tracks, he changed his mind”.