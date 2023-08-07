Depeche Mode | A Scottish fan was coming all the way to Finland to watch the canceled gig: “It cost a lot of money”

The words “upsetting” and “disappointing” are repeated in the fan comments collected by HS. Jonathan Haynes from Scotland arrived in Helsinki via Depeche Mode’s Tallinn gig.

Gig organizer Live Nation announced on Monday afternoon that the British band Depeche Mode’s concert in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi Park will be canceled due to storm risk.

The concert was scheduled for this Tuesday.

Numerous fans of the band responded to HS’s survey, saying how disappointing the cancellation of the concert was. In addition to the concert tickets themselves, many had bought travel tickets and accommodation to see the British band.

In addition, the band’s concert in Finland had been highly anticipated and some people estimated that the band would not necessarily come to Finland again.

Scottish Jonathan Haynes was his partner Inna Rapati with on the ferry on the way from Tallinn to Helsinki, when the couple heard about the cancellation of the gig.

“We were really disappointed and frustrated. We had been waiting for this gig and bought accommodation and travel tickets”, Haynes tells HS on the phone.

Haynes says that he does not blame the band for canceling the gig. On the other hand, the organizers’ decision to cancel the concert due to the weather conditions is thought-provoking.

“The Finns in our party have read the news and it seems that the previously promised weather will not come true and yet they canceled the gig,” he laments.

Haynes and Rapatti had luckily planned their trip with a two-stop tactic, so to speak. They already saw the band the night before in Tallinn.

“The purpose was to see both gigs. Fortunately, yesterday came true. It was a great gig. But yes, this is still sad, a lot of money went into this and we had been waiting for the Helsinki gig.”

The group has not yet decided what they are going to do with the two hotel nights in Helsinki, but the plans are possibly to gather together with others who were going to the gig.

The concert stage reserved for Depeche Mode was taken down on Monday after the cancellation notice.

Many from elsewhere Those traveling from Finland to Helsinki had also booked tickets and a hotel room, some had even taken time off or vacation for the gig.

The fans who responded to HS’s survey were worried, for example, about what kind of fight the concert ticket refund would be like. Many stated that at this stage it is no longer necessary to wait to get the payments for travel and hotel reservations back.

The words “upset” and “disappointment” are repeated in the fans’ responses.

It’s really sad, I’ve been waiting for years to be able to see them. I already bought bus tickets, the money for which is no longer refundable. I understand the decision, but here you can see again that Finland is not a priority for these big bands. Tickets bought last December, vacation from Tel Aviv to Finland scheduled around this concert, hotel reservations, train tickets within Finland, etc. reservations that cannot be canceled. Yes, it’s sad.

We had gone to see our favorite band with friends and family after years of waiting and fandom. Many who came from afar wondered what they would come up with instead of the canceled plans.