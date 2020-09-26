Memphis Depay (2/13/1994) waits for a signal from Barça in Lyon to give the last push and ask Jean-Michel Aulas, the president who granted Samuel Umtiti the dream of playing for Barça. to facilitate his departure to the Barça club. Just ten days after the market closes, the Dutchman is the favorite to land at the Camp Nou in place of Luis Suárez. Although Barça wanted to make an effort for Lautaro Martínez (Inter), it does not seem easy. Also, Koeman is crazy about the Argentine’s bones. Rather, his dream is to hire Depay to shore up the frontcourt with less detectable and mobile players.

Mundo Deportivo today adds the realist Isak to the pretended list, from which it discards Edin Dzeko. Barça hopes that the fact that Depay ends his contract in 2021 will play in their favor, even though Aulas has put on the table an important renewal offer to the Dutch forward. Depay holds out because his intention is to go to Barça and the date of the end of the contract plays in his favor.

Barça also has one last wild card. As reported this Friday by L’Equipe, Lyon is now considering the return of Samuel Umtiti, a central hit by his problems in the cartilage of the left knee and with an exorbitant chip, but that Barça would give to Lyon in order to get rid of him .Umtiti may be the last factor to benefit Depay, who this Sunday could play his last game with the French team against Lorient (5:00 pm).