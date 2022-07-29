Barcelona can boast of an attacking potential of the most gifted on the planet, it even gives the impression that there was an excess of offenders within the new super attack that Xavi enjoys. To this day, the Catalans have Lewandowski, Aubameyang, Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Depay himself.
For this reason, it seems logical that the Catalans release at least one of these attackers, where the least valued by Xavi and his coaching staff is precisely Memphis Depay, who is indeed looking for accommodation in the remaining month of the market, although, the ‘Lion’ has other plans inside his head.
According to information from Sport, Memphis has informed his teammates that regardless of the tough internal competition and that he is Xavi’s seventh option, he will stay with the Blaugrana team to fulfill the year left on his contract as a striker and in the summer From 2023 he will leave the club in the same condition under which he arrived, that of a free agent. Surely this position will not make more than one of the Blaugrana board happy and they will continue with the aim of forcing the ex-Lyon player out.
#Depay #stays #cost
Leave a Reply