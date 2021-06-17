Without enchanting, but with flashes of the quality they are credited with, the Netherlands beat Austria 2-0 and qualified for the round of 16. A goal for which Foda’s team also remains in the running: a draw with Ukraine would bring them to 4 points and the probability of returning to the top third would be high. And remember that the Azzurri’s opponent in the round of 16, in case of first place, could be one between Austria and Ukraine. The victory of the Netherlands arithmetically condemns North Macedonia, the first team eliminated in this European group. Best of the match tonight Dumfries once again, the right winger already decisive against Ukraine. The PSV player won the penalty (granted with the help of the Var) converted by Depay who unlocked the game at the start and took advantage of Malen’s assist at the start of recovery to close the accounts.