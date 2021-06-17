With one goal on each side, the first from a penalty, De Boer’s team qualified for the round of 16. The outside of the PSV is still very good. North Macedonia eliminated
Without enchanting, but with flashes of the quality they are credited with, the Netherlands beat Austria 2-0 and qualified for the round of 16. A goal for which Foda’s team also remains in the running: a draw with Ukraine would bring them to 4 points and the probability of returning to the top third would be high. And remember that the Azzurri’s opponent in the round of 16, in case of first place, could be one between Austria and Ukraine. The victory of the Netherlands arithmetically condemns North Macedonia, the first team eliminated in this European group. Best of the match tonight Dumfries once again, the right winger already decisive against Ukraine. The PSV player won the penalty (granted with the help of the Var) converted by Depay who unlocked the game at the start and took advantage of Malen’s assist at the start of recovery to close the accounts.
A few flames were enough for De Boer’s team to bring out the defensive limits of an Austria that if attacked goes into great difficulty. And that forward has produced only two chances at 0-2, with a scrum and a left from outside Alaba. The return of De Ligt has helped the compactness of the Netherlands, with Stekelelenburg essentially unemployed. Memphis Depay unlocked the game with a penalty, he ate a couple of goals but had the merit of starting the double action with a magic. Now De Boer will be able to make a turnover with Macedonia, while Austria will find Arnautovic for the match that could lead them to overcome the group. And given the level of Foda’s squad, it would already be a success. For Austria, and also for Mancini’s Italy: it would not be bad if it were our opponent in the second round.
