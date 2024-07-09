Berlin (dpa)

Dutch national team star Memphis Depay, who is of African descent, has shone remarkably during the current edition of the 2024 European Football Championship, which is being held in Germany.

Depay was born on February 13, 1994 in the village of Mordrecht in southern Holland, to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother, but he had a tough childhood after his father left him at a young age, so the Atletico Madrid star decided to just put his name “Memphis” on the back of his shirt throughout his football career with clubs and national teams.

But the friendship between the Dutch national team star and his father returned when he visited him in his hometown in Ghana in late 2022. The Dutch player then posted a picture of his father and mother on his official accounts and wrote, “I don’t want to talk about the past and repeat what I experienced, but rather deal with it differently. Previous generations made mistakes, so let’s not repeat them, but rather communicate. I can show you the way. Do you trust me?”

Despite growing up in difficult circumstances, Memphis Depay has always been the subject of controversy and has been subjected to a lot of criticism, but the Dutch star said on the sidelines of his participation in Euro 2024, “I am used to criticism, but I feel completely confident in coach Ronald Koeman, and I appreciate that, and I want to repay him.”

Indeed, Depay was a mainstay in the plans of coach Koeman, who included him in the starting lineup in five matches against Poland, France and Austria in the first round, then Romania and Turkey in the knockout stages, and he will be part of the squad that will play England on Wednesday evening at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Depay’s total participation in the current edition of the European Nations Championship was 426 minutes, and he scored one goal against Austria in the first round, and made the equalizer against Turkey in the quarter-finals, which was scored by his teammate Stefan de Vrij.

Memphis Depay’s total attempts on goal were 18, at a rate of 6.3 shots per match, and he achieved a good success rate in terms of correct passes, 6.77%, with a running speed of 32 km/h, which helped him cover 63.48 km, at a rate of 2.9 km per match.

Ronald Koeman also relies mainly on Depay to execute set pieces, as Memphis took 22 corner kicks, created 6 chances for his teammates, in addition to his decisive passes against Turkey, and succeeded in 12 dribbles of opponents, but he fell into the offside trap three times. Memphis Depay showed a strong mental state, and his performance in the European Nations was not affected by Atletico Madrid’s decision to announce his release on June 30, after a season and a half with the team. Depay, 30, joined Atletico Madrid in January 2023 from Barcelona, ​​and played 40 matches for the Madrid team, during which he scored 13 goals.

Memphis began his football career at the age of six in his village of Mordrecht, then moved between the youth teams of Sparta Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven.

Depay played for PSV’s first team between 2011 and 2015, scoring 49 goals in 124 matches, before moving to Manchester United in the summer of 2015 for £25 million.

The Dutch star signed a 4-season contract with Manchester United, but left the English club after only a season and a half, to move to the ranks of Olympique Lyonnais in France, with a 4-and-a-half-season contract in January 2017 for 22 million pounds, including financial incentives.

Depay shone with the French team, scoring 76 goals in 178 matches, before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2021, on a free transfer at the request of Dutch coach Ronaldo Koeman, the team’s technical director at the time.

The Dutch player did not stay long at Barcelona and left after a season and a half, during which he scored 14 goals in 42 matches, before settling with Atletico Madrid.

At the international level, Memphis Depay progressed through the Dutch youth and junior teams, and began his career with the first team in October 2013, under the leadership of coach Louis van Gaal, to begin a career that lasted 97 international matches, during which he scored 46 goals.

Depay is looking forward to continuing his brilliance in Euro 2024, seeking a new challenge to save his career from homelessness, after he remained without a club after Atletico Madrid dispensed with him, just as he resisted homelessness away from his father for many years.