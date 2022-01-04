The Dutch striker has decided to change his Instagram profile, previously chaired by his photograph of the day of the presentation as a culé player and citing the club’s account in his description. Now you only see the link to your clothing store and another profile snapshot.
Memphis Depay landed at the Camp Nou in the summer as a free agent after ending his contract with Olympique Lyon. He did it as one of the signings that most excited in the first summer of Joan Laporta returning to exert as president of FC Barcelona. The delicate economic situation forced him and Sergio “el Kun” Agüero and Eric García to sign for free, in addition to opting for transfers like those of Yusuf Demir and Luuk De Jong and obtaining a small capital gain (11M) for Emerson Royal.
In this context, the Dutch international started performing at a good level, with two goals in the first three games, and even reached a streak of four consecutive bets in LaLiga, scoring shortly before injuring himself. However, he is not providing the expected scoring figures or having the offensive influence that was expected.
The need to have a nine that scores more, given that it is the great problem of the Barça club for which it is leaving so many points, has triggered the rumors about a possible march. The name to try to solve the deficiency is Álvaro Morata, who would not necessarily have to subtract minutes from a Memphis Depay that can also play open to the side or as a hook.
The rumor mill pointed out that the Dutchman could be used as a bargaining chip with Juventus, something that the transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano would end up denying, assuring that the Italians have their interest focused on Mauro Icardi. However, Memphis Depay has already decided to erase from his description and profile photo on the social network any indication that he is a Barcelona footballer.
It should be noted that he has a contract until 2023 and that next summer will be the last for which they can get something for his sale. In addition, the words of Joan Laporta assuring that FC Barcelona has returned and that he will be able to go back for important signings, as he has recently done with Ferran Torres (55 + 10M), invite to believe that the nine that he hopes may be another.
