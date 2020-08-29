A fantastic game by Memphis Depay, signed through three goals and one assist, they served the Olympique de Lyon to come back against the weak Dijon. The Rhone team debuted in Ligue 1 with a comfortable victory against an opponent who, despite starting winning, gave the game away with their defensive errors.

Rudi García had to rebuild the team a few hours before the game. After having achieved a feat qualifying for the semifinals of the Champions, the technician was deprived of Houssem Aouar after testing positive for coronavirus. The midfielder, recently summoned with the French team for the first time, had just completed a final phase of the European cup spectacular, emerging as the leader of Lyon. His loss supposed a jug of cold water, more if possible against a rival who went out to retreat to Parc OL.

Lyon repeated the system of three centrals that had given them so much success in the Lisbon bubble, with the novelty of Dembélé in attack point and with a midfield formed by Guimaraes, Caqueret and Memphis hooking on the playmaker. For its part, Dijon played with the same system that they lost against Angers, with the drop of Pape Diop, who could not play this Friday since he is on loan in the Burgundy by the OL.

Despite the inactivity, Lyon and Dijon provided a frenetic-paced first half. Both teams took to the field of play as if from a final of Cup involved and enjoyed clear opportunities. However, the award was initially taken by Jobard’s team, thanks to a Schleider goal taking advantage of Lyon’s defensive uncertainty on a second play. The front, which makes its debut this season in Ligue 1, a great weight was lifted off, since last week scored two goals against Angers which was canceled for offside.

He Lyon It did not seem to be that overwhelming team on the counterattack and vertical that had given the surprise in the Champions League. Rudi García’s men suffered again against an opponent who gave them possession of the ball from minute 1. However, the key to the first 45 minutes was the left wing of Cornet. The forward, converted into a side this season, put 15 crosses without a finisher before the break. A conditioning factor that allowed Dijon survive, before the local avalanche.

In just seven minutes, Lyon turned the game around. First through Cornet, that, despite not having had his best night as a player, forced the penalty that transformed Memphis Depay and that was the tie for the whole of Rhone. Two minutes later, the Dutchman invented a spectacular reverse to put a center-kick that Lautoa got into his goal. But he would still have to score a goal before the break, taking advantage of another uncertainty from the Dijon defense and to do the third at pleasure. It was in the blink of an eye, but Lyon removed with a stroke the doubts generated regarding the game during the first two-thirds of the first half.

In the second half, Jobard introduced Panzo to try to correct Dijon’s defensive problems. The English, U-17 world champion in 2017 with England, he couldn’t have a worse debut with his new team, committing a very innocent penalty on Dubois that Depay ended up signing from 11 meters. The Dutchman was able to score his last goal with the Lyon shirt, as he retired with a warm ovation that suggests that he will leave France in the coming days. Entry Cherki, which in its first two actions left two flashes of great quality. With the match sentenced, both teams signed a truce during the last 15 minutes that definitely calmed the match.