It is no secret that América has free foreigner spots and that the board is pushing within the market to fill them with footballers of the highest possible quality. There have been very powerful names on the table for the eagles, however, no move has been made yet. One of the most notable options that was mentioned throughout the week was Memphis Depay, however, the player from the Netherlands national team is not in the real folder of the Liga MX champion.
Report Monumental America According to Bolavip, the name Memphis will remain in relation to America until now, nothing more than a rumor. To this day, beyond the fact that the attacker actually fulfills what America is looking for on the field, no one from the board of directors of the Mexico City team has made the slightest contact with Depay or his entourage, in fact, the player does not want to talk about the transfer market until the Euro is over for him and his nation.
At this point, Memphis’s concrete intention, being a free agent, is to remain in European football, as he is looking for a way to reach his highest level of play for the next World Cup. He has a market in Germany, Italy, France and England, therefore, there is not the slightest option that the former Atlético de Madrid player will go to América or Liga MX.
