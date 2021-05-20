Despite Jean-Michel Aulas’ insistence on renewing him, Memphis Depay will not continue at Lyon the next season. This has been confirmed by the player in an interview with the newspaper L’Equipe and in which has assured that his objective is to sign for a great European club in the next market. On Sunday, Memphis will say goodbye to Nice that was his home for four seasons and that it will be the 178th match that he disputes with the team as a whole. Rhone.

“I have changed a lot in Lyon. I have grown up here. I have become a man at Lyon. I have made friends and it has become my home. It will be very strange to think that on Sunday I will play my last game against Nice. And It is sad to do it without an audience, in an empty stadium without my friends, the fans or my family. I have had great moments here. I have played the Champions League, I became captain and I am a better player right now, “he stressed Memphis Depay at L’Equipe, confirming that Nice will be his last match with the Lyon jersey.

Furthermore, he added: “What I have lacked in Lyon has been a great trophy. It is difficult to leave without having won a title with Lyon. The final lost to PSG last year against PSG did me a lot of damage. I have always had positive feelings at Lyon. Aulas is a great president. “

At the interview, Memphis says it aims to sign for a European club with high aspirations in the summer. Although there is nothing confirmed, everything indicates that the Lyon forward will still play in the Barcelona next season, an operation that could have materialized last summer had it not been for the Blaugrana’s financial problems.