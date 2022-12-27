It seems that Barcelona is not in a position to make major changes to the squad in this winter market, the Catalans do not have a salary margin to be able to sign footballers as they wish, since there is no space to register their salaries before La Liga, for that reason, everything indicates that the culé team will not have reinforcements in January as Xavi wished, a position that has already been communicated from the Alemany office to the culé coach.
However, the lack of arrivals is not linked to the possibility that players do not leave the club, specifically, the culés had two names on the table to leave the culé team in January, the first was Héctor Bellerin, a movement that has been ruled out because there is no option to bring a replacement, the second is that of Memphis Depay, for whom they have been pressing to agree to leave the club at all costs since January, but the Dutchman resists.
According to information from Sport, the communication between the club and the player does not progress as the blaugrana want. Barcelona wants to give Memphis a way out even through the letter of freedom with the aim of saving payroll from now on. However, the player does not want to rush his future, as he considers that it will be much easier to find a better destination, sportingly and economically speaking, in the summer market, which is why he resists the constant initiative of the club to end the link and he will wait for June to arrive peacefully and he can sign for the highest bidder.
