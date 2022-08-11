Depay, beware of the Premier. Napoli, goalkeeper rebus. And the Taurus grows

On the day of Kostic’s medical examinations, Depay takes time with Juventus. Napoli formalizes Sirigu, waiting to understand who will be the second goalkeeper. Miranchuk is the last shot of a Torino full of attacking midfielders. The three most important news of the transfer market day commented by Andrea Di Caro, in the studio with Giacomo Detomaso.



