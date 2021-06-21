Memphis Depay is a new Barça player. The Dutch striker will sign for two seasons with the Barça team and will be presented after the European Championship.

The crack, who played at Olympique Lyon for the last three seasons, surprised everyone when, in full confinement due to COVID-19, when he discovered his passion for cats. And not only because of the immense tattoo of a lion’s head that occupies his entire back but because the player published some photos on his social networks in which he appeared at his home playing with a baby liger, a cross between a lion and a tigress.

The lion is its symbol. Since, as he himself recognized, he had to defend himself in a very complicated environment. He grew up in Moordrecht, on the outskirts of Rotterdam, and he never had it easy. The forward himself remembers that He grew up in the jungle, where this animal is king.

Tattoos all over the body

This is one of the 47 ‘tattoos’ that wears all over the body. Memphis (27 years old) survived thanks to soccer and his grandfather, who instilled in him a passion for this sport. He also carries him on his body, on his left arm, close to his heart.

In his biography ‘Heart of the lion’, the athlete says that at the time he played for Manchester United he did not know how to manage his success.

“I played in one of the biggest clubs in the world, I lived in a beautiful house with a pool, with my best friend, Gigi, and I drove a Rolls Royce. But I was unhappy (…) Sometimes my frustration made me explode, out of sheer rage, and one day … I even hit my best friend at home. ” That made him realize that he must change.

Without forgiveness

The resentment towards his father (of Ghanaian origin) who abandoned him and his mother when he was four years old, makes him decide to omit the last name Depay on his shirt. She has never wanted to reconcile with him.

Today, the player is a committed father, trying to give his son his son, Dennis, the childhood he never had.

Turning pain into motivation, Memphis will now paint its lion’s colors blue and red.