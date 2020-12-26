Departures from Nashville airport stopped after explosion. As a result of the emergency, there were also malfunctions in the work of telecommunications services – the building where the office of the largest cellular operator was located was damaged, the Izvestia TV channel reports.

Human remains were found not far from the explosion site. However, the police have no confirmation that a person died as a result of the emergency.

The incident was notified to the incumbent President Donald Trump and the elected leader Joe Biden.

Police called the explosion of a car in the city center deliberate. According to a local TV channel, the explosion injured three people and were hospitalized.

The car exploded in a densely built-up area, knocked out windows and shop windows in several houses. Emergency services, police and the FBI work on the spot.

