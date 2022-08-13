According to the ANWB, it is remarkably busy in Croatia. There is traffic jams from Zagreb to the coast and on the border with Slovenia, traffic is blocked in both directions. On the border between Slovenia and Austria, the waiting time for the Karawankentunnel is about 45 minutes.

Traditionally, there is a traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel in Switzerland. There the delay in a northerly direction has increased to more than three hours and towards Italy you are standing still for half an hour. The alternative route is also full, where the waiting time in a northerly direction has increased to two hours.

Due to the warm weather, motorists are more likely to have bad luck and traffic jams are increasing, explains the ANWB spokesperson. Traffic jams are expected to decrease in the evening. In Italy it was mainly connected to the A22 Modena – Brenner. To the south the extra travel time was more than 2 hours, to the north 1.5 hours.